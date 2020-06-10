美高梅中國(02282)母公司美高梅度假村(MGM Resorts)公布，準備未來數周重開更多拉斯維加斯賭場酒店。
根據公告，Luxor與The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place將於6月25日重開；Aria、Mandalay Bay與Four Seasons Las Vegas則於7月1日重開。
該公司旗下的Bellagio、MGM Grand與New York-New York上周重開。Excalibur準備6月11日重開。
