今日 08:50

美高梅美國賭城酒店未來數周陸續重開

美高梅中國(02282)母公司美高梅度假村(MGM Resorts)公布，準備未來數周重開更多拉斯維加斯賭場酒店。

根據公告，Luxor與The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place將於6月25日重開；Aria、Mandalay Bay與Four Seasons Las Vegas則於7月1日重開。

該公司旗下的Bellagio、MGM Grand與New York-New York上周重開。Excalibur準備6月11日重開。

 

 

